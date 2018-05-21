Jennifer Garner Offered to Be a 'Stand-In' at the Royal Wedding via a Hilarious Throwback Photo

Jennifer Garner was ready to step in at the royal wedding.

The actress celebrated the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the weekend with a hilarious throwback photo from her hit 2004 film 13 Going on 30.

In the photo, Garner is seen dressed in a wedding dress alongside costar Mark Ruffalo while hanging from wires during the making of the romantic comedy.

“Harry and Meghan, if you’re looking for stand-ins @markruffalo and I are just hangin’ around,” she wrote.

Garner, 46, concluded the post with the hashtag #congratulationsharryandmeghan.

Harry and Meghan said their “I dos” in a fairytale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Meghan, who arrived at the chapel with her mother, Doria Ragland, was a beautiful bride as she walked down the aisle to wed her royal fiancé in an elegant service fit for a princess.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the chapel with their adorable bridal party in tow, including Harry’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Charles had a special role in the service, escorting Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the wedding.