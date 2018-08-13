Jennifer Garner Celebrates Being a 'Middle' Child in Sweet Throwback Photo with Her Two Sisters

Jennifer Garner is a proud middle child.

Garner, 46, kicked off her week with an adorable throwback photo of herself and her two sisters on Sunday. The actress posted a photo sitting next to her sisters sitting on the front of a sailboat.

“Attention seeker. Melodramatic. Peacekeeper. Middle sister, now and forever,” she wrote, adding check mark emojis next to each item.

Garner has two sisters, Melissa Lynn Garner, 49, and Susannah Kay Garner, 43.

The actress has kept a close relationship with her siblings over the years, even dedicating a sweet post to her sisters on National Siblings Day.

“If I’m totally honest, I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the fact that I have this bigger-than-life, incredible older sister,” the actress told The Independent of Melissa in 2009.

“She’s beautiful, and she was valedictorian, got a 1600 on her SATs and was the head majorette,” she explained. “I was just the middle kid, kind of looking for attention. So that’s what drove me, I think, to do things she wasn’t doing.”

Meanwhile, Garner is still in the midst of finalizing her divorce with Ben Affleck.

Last week, the Superior Court of Los Angeles county filed Garner and Affleck a notice outlining the necessary steps for their divorce to be finalized, according to court papers obtained by The Blast. Supervising Judge Thomas Lewis also said the court “may dismiss” the case “for delay in prosecution” if they fail to provide the necessary documents.

However, a source told PEOPLE the former couple is taking their time with the divorce as they navigate the best path for them and their three kids — daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

“There is no rush here,” the source said. “They continue to figure out ways of working together as a family and this is what works for them. They are doing what’s best for their family.”