"I have seen, as a teacher, you putting your relationship with your students above all else because you really do see that as a sacred pact," the actress said of Dr. Jill Biden

Jennifer Garner Tells Friend Jill Biden: 'I Think Moms Are Going to Put You in the White House'

On Tuesday, the Love, Simon actress, 48, streamed a 20-minute conversation with Mrs. Biden, 69, on Instagram, in which the mom of three endorsed the Democratic nominee in the upcoming presidential election against Donald Trump.

"I think it's easy just to be uncomfortable talking politics or feeling like a celebrity is endorsing a candidate and what do they even know — but I actually know you and we have worked together. And we are friends, and it is important to talk about," said Garner, who has previously collaborated with the Bidens on the Save the Children charity.

Garner explained that she's "proud" to know Mrs. Biden and supports their campaign for ensuring "kids come first" and "honor and decency reign," to which the former second lady and educator agreed.

"I have seen, as a teacher, you putting your relationship with your students above all else because you really do see that as a sacred pact," said Garner, adding, "That's all I really needed ever to know."

Midway through the discussion, Mrs. Biden said, "I think moms rule, don't you?" to which Garner replied: "Well, I mean, clearly! I think moms, we get it done. I think moms are gonna put you in the White House, I do."

"I hope that's right," said Mrs. Biden. "Because we're all just trying to balance our families and take care of our families, which are so important to us. In this pandemic we've seen so much chaos and confusion, and we just need calm, steadiness."

"We're so desperate for leadership, we really are," said Garner.

The 13 Going on 30 star — who shares son Samuel, 8, and daughters Seraphina, 11, and Violet, 14, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — said she noticed acts of kindness in the unprecedented times showed her “the enormous love that people have for each other.”

“All the people who are giving us the luxury of being able to stay home, because they are stocking grocery stores and cooking in restaurants, and working in hospitals,” she said at the time of essential workers. “All of these jobs that are so important, are truly the fabric of society. And they’re doing them. It’s just so brave and generous.”