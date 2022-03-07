Jennifer Garner 'Can't Wait' for Her 50th Birthday Celebration: 'My Family Has Tickets to Come Out'

Jennifer Garner is looking forward to her milestone birthday.

The Adam Project actress turns 50 on April 17, and she recently told Extra that her extended family will be visiting to help celebrate the occasion.

"I turn 50 … yeah, Easter Sunday. My family has tickets to come out. My parents and my sisters, nieces and nephews. I don't know what we'll do, but I can't wait," said Garner, who grew up in West Virginia.

Adam Project costar Mark Ruffalo, with whom she also starred alongside in the 2004 rom-com 13 Going on 30, added, "I would never guess Jen is 50." Ruffalo told the outlet of reuniting for the Netflix film 18 years later, "[It was] such a good time … like we never stopped working together. We just picked right back up."

Garner shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. She told PEOPLE last March that her time at home during the pandemic lockdown taught her about herself.

"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she said at the time. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."

"I love being home with [my kids], and I've been so lucky to have the flexibility to be home a lot," she added. "But I miss the days of going on location and will be excited to just be like, 'Yeah, you want me in North Carolina? You want me in Budapest? You want me in Paris? Yes! I can do all those things.' I feel like I'll zip around a little."

Garner also said that the idea of getting married again isn't an immediate thought for her.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part. ... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she said. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."