Jennifer Garner and New Boyfriend John Miller Step Out for Smiley Date Night in L.A.

Jennifer Garner and her new boyfriend John Miller are taking their relationship to the next level.

On Friday, the couple stepped out for their first public date night in Los Angeles, attending a performance of the critically acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre, according to E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

In a photo of their night on the town, Garner, 46, smiled while glancing at the production’s Playbill as Miller, 40, grinned in her direction while sitting next to her in the backseat of a vehicle.

The mom of three — whose divorce from Ben Affleck, 46, was recently finalized — sported an oversized gray blazer, white button-down shirt, light button-down shirt and blue jeans for the outing.

Garner and Miller — the CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group — made separate entrances and exits at the show, according to E! News.

FilmMagic; Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Wire

It’s been two weeks since PEOPLE confirmed the duo are casually dating after meeting through friends, with a source saying at the time, “It’s not serious. But she enjoys his company.”

Miller’s Cali Group owns CaliBurger, a fast-food chain with 50 restaurants that uses a unique robotics technique (nicknamed Flippy) to flip patties.

He filed for divorce from violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two children, in 2011 after six years of marriage, then reconciled with her before splitting for good in 2014.

In late October, a source told PEOPLE Miller had not yet met Garner and Affleck’s kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. “They both have separate families that they are focused on,” the insider said. “They see each other when they can.”

Moving on “is just a natural step,” the source added. “She seems very excited about the future.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck Seen at Church with Jennifer Garner and Kids as He ‘Continues Rehab Treatment’

Despite her new romance, Garner and Affleck, 46 — who has dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and, most recently, Playboy model Shauna Sexton since their split — continue to spend time together with their kids.

Jason Merritt/Getty

The family attended Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 27 to cheer on Affleck’s beloved Boston Red Sox, among a handful of other recent outings. “They were having the best time,” an onlooker at the baseball game told PEOPLE.

“Ben will always want the best for Jen,” said a friend of his. “They both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids.”