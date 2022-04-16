"Donny Osmond showed up to knock my purple socks off," Jennifer Garner wrote to kick off her 50th birthday weekend on Friday

Jennifer Garner Gets Early Birthday Surprise from Donny Osmond: 'Object of My Childhood Adoration'

Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday celebration is already one for the books.

The Yes Day star, who turns 50 on Sunday, got quite the surprise from legendary singer Donny Osmond on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Garner appears to be in awe as she watches a video of Osmond, 64, singing to her for her special day. He suddenly pops up behind her to complete the tune in person.

Garner then stands and hugs him as he presents her with a cake that reads "13 going on 50," a nod to her popular film, 13 Going on 30. The two go on to sing a duet together before Garner covers her face with a napkin, seemingly still in shock over the moment.

"My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off," she captioned the memorable footage.

"He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny. 💜 Hi, @marieosmond. ☺️ I hope to meet you someday, Debbie. ♥️," Garner added to his sister Marie Osmond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Garner first revealed her crush on Donny in May 2019 when news anchor Katie Couric shared a throwback video of Cher performing with The Osmonds wearing brightly-colored jumpsuits, writing, "If this doesn't get you going this morning nothing will. Long live @cher and the Osmonds."

"My number one biggest crush of all time @donnyosmond," Garner commented, along with a kissing face emoji.

Donny then responded to the actress by joking, "Miraculous that those jumpsuits didn't scare you away." But things didn't end there.

He took a screenshot of an article about their Instagram interaction and posted it to his Instagram Story. "You learn something new every day!" he wrote, referring to Garner's newly-admitted crush.

Donny continued by acknowledging Garner's appearance in PEOPLE's annual Beautiful Issue and wrote, "Congrats on being featured in @people's #BeautifulIssue 2019, @jennifer.garner. No beauty shines greater than a good heart."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Makes Us Smile With Each New Post

Garner then reposted Donny's Instagram Story to her own, writing: "1st Grade Jennifer is freaking out right now."