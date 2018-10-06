Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Finalize Their Divorce — Inside Their Massive Fortunes

Three years after announcing their separation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have finalized their divorce — but what does that mean for their shared assets?

The two actors, both 46, met at Garner’s house with lawyers and a private judge on Thursday, a day after news broke that Garner had requested the private judge to handle the final details of the divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

While the final details of their divorce have yet to be revealed, the pair — who share kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — have each earned millions of dollars throughout their 10-year marriage, with estimates of their combined wealth at roughly $190 million.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Jason Merritt/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Finalize Divorce Three Years After Separation

In divorce documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, both Affleck and Garner — who announced their split on June 30, 2015 — noted that they will keep any earnings they made since they separated.

So just how much is at stake?



Forbes reported that Affleck earned roughly $43 million in 2016, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice giving the actor the best box office results of his career, grossing over $870 million worldwide. 2017’s Justice League, which Affleck also starred in, ended up grossing $884 million worldwide, according to Forbes.

Overall, the actor is estimated to have a whopping $130 million in the bank, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed 40-Day Rehab Stay: ‘I Am Fighting for Myself and My Family’

While Garner’s movie paychecks generally have her earning less, she has done lucrative commercials for companies such as Neutrogena and Capital One. (Not that she’s not competitive: “I am not anticipating Men, Women & Children taking Gone Girl,” she told TIME in 2016. “But it would feel great someday to spank him at the box office.”)

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, her net worth is estimated at $60 million.

Jennifer Garner Emma McIntyre/Getty

RELATED: Ben Affleck Seen at Church with Jennifer Garner and Kids as He ‘Continues Rehab Treatment’

In terms of real estate, the former couple purchased an 8,800-square-foot property from producer Brian Grazer in 2009 for $17.5 million, according to public records. While during the early days of their separation, the pair continued to live together on the same property, with Affleck staying in the guest house, Affleck has since moved out.

In June, Affleck also listed his 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia, for sale with real estate agency Engel & Völkers. The actor purchased the property in 2003, while he was still dating Jennifer Lopez, for $7 million.

Affleck went on to purchase a $19 million mansion in California, which is close to where Garner lives.

“The house they bought together while married, that would likely be considered community property,” Los Angeles-based divorce attorney Jerry Wang, who is not involved with litigating the couple’s split, previously told PEOPLE. “But if there is a home that was purchased by one of them while single, that may be his or her own, separate property, which would not be split up.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck David Fisher/Rex USA

There’s another fact that could contribute to the final details of their split: the amount of time they were married.

Passing the 10-year mark – which Affleck and Garner did one day after announcing their separation in 2015 – can change how California judges award spousal support. In a marriage considered “long-term,” judges can choose to award support for a spouse’s entire lifetime. But that’s unlikely to be a factor for Affleck and Garner, Wang noted. “You hear a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, celebrities get divorced around the 10-year mark because if they don’t, they’ll be on the hook for spousal support to each other,’ ” he said.

RELATED: Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Three Year Divorce

“Generally, the longer a couple has been together, the longer support they can get. But a lot of California courts don’t prefer to award lifetime spousal support because they feel that if one of the spouses is able to support themselves then there’s no reason to give them more,” he added. “It’s really based on income and earnings.” And any existing prenup or decisions made in mediation could mean a judge never needs to rule about support.

As California is a no-fault divorce state, courts typically enforce a 50-50 division of assets, regardless of who earned more money or spent the most during the marriage, Wang remarked.