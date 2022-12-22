Jennifer Garner and 'Movie Husband' Edgar Ramírez Have Surprise Reunion on Airplane

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez costarred in Netflix's 2021 family comedy Yes Day

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on December 22, 2022 11:19 AM
Jennifer Garner Surprised On Plane As She's Seated Next to 'Movie Husband' Edgar Ramirez
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez were met with quite the surprise when they found themselves seated together on an airplane!

On Wednesday, Garner, 50, shared a photo of herself with Ramírez, 45, on Instagram as she explained that she boarded a flight only to realize her Yes Day costar Ramírez was seated directly in front of her on the plane.

"When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband," Garner wrote, adding a black emoji heart "♥️" at the end of her post.

Garner and Ramírez's coincidental Yes Day reunion — the pair play an on-screen couple with kids in Netflix's 2021 comedy — was met with surprise and praise from their on-screen children Jenna Ortega and Julian Lerner on the social media platform.

"You're kidding!!!!" Ortega, 20, wrote in the comments of Garner's Instagram post, while Lerner took an opportunity to say hello to each of his costars.

"No way!!!! That's awesome!" the young actor wrote in the comments. "❤️❤️ Hola Familia!"

In Yes Day, Garner and Ramírez play parents who let their kids make all the rules for a day in a film that made for one of Ramírez's first time taking on a comedic role.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Ramírez said about acting alongside Garner in a PEOPLE-exclusive behind-the-scenes clip in March 2021 around the film's release. "It was my first comedy but it was a beautiful experience, I loved it."

The actor boasted quite a bit about one scene in the film in which his character is forced to eat an entire bowl of ice cream — an act he called "my fantasy" as a child in the video.

Edgar Ramirez, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Yes Day - 2021
Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

"When I read the scene of the ice cream, I said I cannot believe this," Ramírez said of the stunt in the movie, brought on by their character's children getting to make decisions for a day. "That was my fantasy when I was a kid."

"It was so fun to watch him do the physical stuff. We just kicked the tar out of him," Garner added of acting with Ramírez at the time.

"I loved working on this movie," he says at the end. "It was so much fun."

Yes Day is streaming on Netflix.

