Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff Pay Tribute to Dude, Where's My Car? on Movie's 20th Anniversary

Dude, can you believe it's been 20 years?

Last week, the cult classic Dude, Where's My Car? celebrated its 20th anniversary, with some of the stars paying tribute to the iconic 2000 film.

Marla Sokoloff — who starred alongside Jennifer Garner (the duo played twins in the film), Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott — shared some hilarious throwback shots from the movie on Instagram.

"Internet, are you sure this was twenty years ago? How??! All I remember were the happy tears streaming down my face from trying to not break character," Sokoloff wrote alongside the post.

In addition to the movie's milestone, Sokoloff hit her own personal milestone on Saturday when she celebrated her 40th birthday. Garner made sure to give Sokoloff a shoutout in her own tribute post to Dude, Where's My Car? on Sunday.

"This week, #DudeWheresMyCar turned twenty (Dude!) and my beautiful friend @marlasokoloff, who played my twin, turned 40 (Sweet!) Holy cow, does that mean I’m just 40, too?" Garner, 48, joked on Instagram while sharing an iconic shot of her and Sokoloff from the film.

Dude, Where's My Car? follows Jesse (Kutcher) and Chester (Scott), two friends who wake up one morning after a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car. They embark on a hilarious journey to find it, joined by their girlfriends, Wilma (Sokoloff) and Wanda (Garner), along the way.

In a previous interview with E! News, Garner joked that although the girlfriends were considered supporting characters, they were the whole reason for the film.