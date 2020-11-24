Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo last starred together in 2004's 13 Going on 30

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reunite to Play Ryan Reynolds' Parents in New Time Travel Movie

13 Going on 30 fans, get ready!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Adam Project finds Reynolds playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and find his dad, a brilliant physicist played by Ruffalo, in order to save the future.

Garner will play Reynolds' mom and Catherine Keener is set to play the villain who stole technology from Ruffalo's character.

This marks the first time Garner and Ruffalo have reunited since their fan-favorite 2004 film. The movie had its 16th anniversary back in April, which Ruffalo commemorated on Twitter by reflecting on how simpler things were back in 2004 — and 1987.

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!” he wrote alongside a photograph of him and his costar cuddling up together in the beloved romantic comedy, about to share their favorite candy, Razzles.

“Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage?" Missing that time,” he added in the nostalgic post alongside a candy emoji.

Image zoom Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner | Credit: courtesy Everett Collection

A year earlier, Garner did the same for the movie's 15th anniversary.

“Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut,” she wrote on social media, alongside a clip of her character, Jenna Rink, helping several young girls appreciate just how special they are.

“The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world,” she added. “I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes.

However, while Garner does have fond memories of the film, that doesn’t mean she’s on board for any sequels.

“What, like 15 going on 50?” she said last year, shooting down rumors on Good Morning America that a follow-up movie could be in the works.