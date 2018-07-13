Jennifer Garner Admits She 'Could Cry' Over Scrutiny About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is opening up about life in the public eye.

As she reveals in an upcoming interview, intense tabloid scrutiny took a toll on the actress during the time she was married to Ben Affleck.

Garner, 46, explains in an interview set to air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, that for a decade there would be up to five or six cars trying to get the scoop on her family during their marriage.

“And looking back on that, I really feel the stress of it,” she says. “I really – I could cry talking about it.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“But to be honest, public scrutiny, everyone says, ‘Oh, you’ve had to go through this in public.’ The public isn’t what’s hard,” she adds. “What’s hard is going through it.”

The duo filed to end their 10-year marriage on April 13, 2016, nearly two years after they originally announced their split. Since then, they have continued to happily co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Her split from Affleck, 45, continues to play a huge role in her life as she continues to deal with the public’s perception of her.

“What I think I’ve learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen,” the actress adds. “You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, ‘cause you think that’ll end the – ‘Are they engaged? Are they not?’ And that’s true in the reverse, as well. If you are – if you know, if there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there’s trouble, it can create trouble.”

Recently, Garner is spending her days focusing on her children, being a mother and maintaining her family farm in Oklahoma for the fresh baby food company she co-founded, Once Upon a Farm.

Affleck has been spending his days with Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus, after the two made their relationship public one year ago.