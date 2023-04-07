Jennifer Garner Says She's Going to Spend 51st Birthday Planting Trees with Friends

The actress says "I mean 51 is a lot less exciting than 50"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 7, 2023 12:26 PM
Jennifer Garner Boots
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner marked her 50th birthday with an extraordinary party that she likened to "a wedding for myself," but she says turning 51 will have a slightly less extravagant vibe.

The star of the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me sat down to chat with Extra less than two weeks out from her birthday on April 17.

"I mean 51 is a lot less exciting than 50," the actress said, adding she was "going to plant trees" with friends.

Garner didn't elaborate on which friends would be planting trees, but her 50th birthday well-wishers included stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, Maria Shriver, and Ina Garten.

The former Alias actress – who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck: daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8 — is passionate about growing plants and produce, particularly on her farm. Garner has even created her own flavor of organic baby food.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Says She 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' While Working with Alias Costar Victor Garber on New Show

This love of food was another topic of discussion on Extra. Garner was asked if her popular Instagram posts, which she has dubbed the "Pretend Cooking Show," could become a television series.

"That's as much as I'm going to do is do Pretend Cooking Show... once a month is about right," the 13 Going on 30 actress said. "If I did it all the time… I would start to have to perform it and instead, you're really just with me as I'm cooking or baking something."

Best-selling author of The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave, who was in the same interview, countered by saying she could watch a Garner cooking show "every single day."

The duo also spoke about their upcoming Apple+ project together, which Dave adapted and co-created with Josh Singer.

Garner said it was a role she wanted as soon as hearing Julia Roberts had dropped out. Garner went on a letter-writing campaign, which turned out to be a success.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I just wrote how I felt and why, you know, why this resonated with me, and it's not something I had done — certainly in recent memory and, or if ever — and I just kind of put it all out there. And luckily for me, I had an advocate in Reese [Witherspoon, who is an executive producer], I had an advocate in Laura and Josh, or advocates in Laura and, Josh and then Lauren Neustadter, our producer. So, I was very lucky to be here."

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on author Dave's 2021 novel, sees Garner's character Hannah forging a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to unearth the truth surrounding her husband Owen's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappearance.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, attend the "Shang-Chi" premiere screening on August 26, 2021 in London, England.
Simu Liu Says He Texted 'String of Emojis' to Michelle Yeoh After Her Historic Oscar Win (Exclusive)
Heather Graham Rollout
Heather Graham Calls Out 'Sexist' Hollywood: 'I Was a Supporting Character in a Man's Story' (Exclusive)
My Kind of Country, Micaela Kleinsmith
Apple TV+'s 'My Kind of Country' Crowns First Winner: 'I Still Haven't Processed It' (Exclusive)
Jeremy Renner Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner Shares What Last Words to Family Would've Been in Note: 'Don't Let Me Live on Tubes'
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Brian Geraghty, Jeremy Renner, and Anthony Mackie pose for a portrait during the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 9, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner Says Marvel, 'Hurt Locker' Costar Anthony Mackie 'Was at My Bedside' After Snowplow Injury
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Actor Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jokes His Mom Read Him Stephen King in Hospital Like 'Dr. Seuss' After Snowplow Accident
Barb Fletcher Jeremy renner 2019112515
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks He 'Did Pass Away for a Couple Seconds' After Snowplow Accident
William H. Macy
William H. Macy Accused of Cutting Down Neighbor's Trees in $600K Lawsuit
I FEEL PRETTY, Emily Ratajkowski, 2018. © STX Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Colletion
Emily Ratajkowski Quit Acting Because She 'Felt Like a Piece of Meat Who People Were Judging'
Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978
'Grease' Casting Director Reacts to Criticism the Actors Were Too Old: 'It's a Fantasy'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh Wishes Ex Zach Braff Happy 48th Birthday: 'Thanks for Being an Awesome Director'
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Michael J. Fox Reveals Private Journey with Parkinson's Disease in Trailer for 'Still' Documentary
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso 'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Matt Damon Marks Sweet Relationship Milestone on 'Tonight Show': 'It's 20 Years Since I Met Lucy'
Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga Confirm ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Production Has Wrapped
Lady Gaga Shares New Photo from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Sequel Ends Filming: 'That's a Wrap'
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner 'Refuses' to Be 'Haunted,' 'Victimized' by Snowplow Accident: 'I Shifted the Narrative'
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Says His Head Looked 'Cracked' Open After Snowplow Accident: 'I Could See White'