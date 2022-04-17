Jennifer Garner also received well wishes from Ina Garten and Maria Shriver, among many others, to ring in her milestone 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner Gets 50th Birthday Messages from Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, and More: 'Lots of Love'

The stars have aligned to celebrate Jennifer Garner on her milestone 50th birthday.

The 13 Going on 30 actress received an outpouring of love from some of her famous friends on social media on Sunday, as she turned another year older.

Garner shared a video on Instagram of various farm animals jumping around joyfully, writing atop the clip, "Waking up on my birthday 🥳." The mother of three simply added a single confetti emoji in the caption of her post.

In the comments section, Garner was met with warm messages from stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, Maria Shriver, and Ina Garten.

"Happiest Birthday to our happy little farm girl! 💗," Witherspoon, 46, wrote, as Wilson, 65, said, "Happy Birthday sweet Jen! The best is yet to come." Added Garten, 74: "Happy, Happy Birthday!!! Sending lots of love. ❤️❤️❤️."

"Happy Birthday!!!! Wishing you all the joy in the world 💜," commented Lacey Chabert, while Merrin Dungey wrote, "Happiest birthday my friend!! ❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳."

Maria Shriver also shared a special message, writing, "Happy happy my friend what a great day to have a birth day," likely referring to how Garner's birthday falls on Easter this year.

Garner also received some love from two stars of The Office, as Jenna Fisher wrote, "Happy Birthday!!!" in the comments section, while Angela Kinsey added, "Happy Birthday!! Sending you big hugs!! ❤️."

Ahead of her Sunday birthday celebrations, the Yes Day star got quite the surprise from legendary singer Donny Osmond on Friday.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Garner appeared to be in awe as she watched a video of Osmond, 64, singing to her for her special day, before he then popped up behind her to complete the tune in person.

After hugging Osmond, he presented her with a cake that read "13 going on 50," a nod to her popular film, and the two went on to sing a duet together before Garner covered her face with a napkin, seemingly still in shock over the moment.

"My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off," she captioned the memorable footage.