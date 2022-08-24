Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce

"I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," Jennifer Flavin tells PEOPLE after filing for divorce on Friday

By Staff Author
Published on August 24, 2022 02:41 PM

Jennifer Flavin says filing for divorce from husband Sylvester Stallone is "sad" but they'll still move forward amicably.

Flavin exclusively tells PEOPLE, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model adds.

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, wed in 1997 after first meeting in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. (Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.)

Flavin filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky actor on Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Antony Jones/Getty

Three months before the filing, the pair celebrated 25 years of marriage with loving posts on Instagram in May.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone wrote in a caption at the time. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin then commented, "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I'm yours for the rest of my life!"

She added in her own now-deleted post: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"

Alongside a photo of herself hugging her three daughters, Flavin wrote on Instagram Aug. 10, "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever." In the comment section, Sistine called her mom the "strongest woman I know," and Sophia wrote, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you. Love you so much."

Updated by Elizabeth Leonard
and
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

learn more
