Jennifer Flavin Was Seen Without Wedding Ring Days Before Filing for Divorce from Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin was photographed without her wedding ring 11 days before filing for divorce from her husband of 25 years, Sylvester Stallone.

On Aug. 8, the model and businesswoman was spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California, without the band on her left hand.

The outing came nine days after Flavin, 54, and the Rocky star, 76, were last photographed together, celebrating his brother Frank's birthday at a restaurant in Los Angeles on July 30 along with their three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Flavin filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday. Her filing included a claim that Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

A rep for Stallone has not responded to a request for comment on Flavin's claims, but the actor said in a statement on Wednesday, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin previously deleted an Instagram post she made in honor of the former couple's 25th anniversary, and no longer follows Stallone on the social-media platform. (Stallone has not unfollowed Flavin.)

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Flavin exclusively told PEOPLE on Wednesday, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

A source told PEOPLE of Flavin on Thursday that "It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce," adding, "They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough."

The insider said that the pair "keep having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve," and that Flavin "got sick of spinning in a circle."

A source close to the family said, "They've been unhappy for quite some time and had had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

Flavin and Stallone share daughters Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia, while the actor is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.

And despite the breakup, "Jen is doing okay," the first source told PEOPLE. "A divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it's for the best."

Stallone previously addressed reports that their breakup came after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and a disagreement over the canine triggered other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

He told TMZ Wednesday that, while he and Flavin did not see eye to eye over the dog's care — especially since they are bicoastal and he frequently travels for work — it did not ultimately lead to their split. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," Stallone said.

"We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer," he added. "I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."