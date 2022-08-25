Jennifer Flavin's Daughter Called Her 'Strongest Woman' Days Before Divorce from Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin's daughters rallied behind her on Instagram just days before she filed for divorce from their dad Sylvester Stallone.

Flavin filed for divorce in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage with the Rambo movie star, with whom she shares daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Her most recent Instagram upload, from Aug. 10, is a photo of herself smiling alongside her three girls, writing in the caption that her kids are "my priority" and "nothing else matters." Added Flavin, "The 4 of us forever."

In the comment section, Sistine wrote, "Strongest woman I know ❤️," while Scarlet commented with a heart emoji. Sophia also commented, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you ❤️ love you so much."

Flavin, 54, no longer follows Stallone, 76, on Instagram, and she deleted her post from May that she shared on their 25th wedding anniversary.

On July 30, Stallone's younger brother, musician/actor Frank, shared a group photo on Instagram showing himself with Stallone, Flavin and their daughters at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

"I had the best birthday ever with my family Scarlet, me, Sly, Sistine, Jennifer and Sophia at @ilsegretoristorantebelair," Frank, 72, wrote.

Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 after first meeting in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. (He is also a dad to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE Wednesday, Flavin said, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone said in his own statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."