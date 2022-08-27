Jennifer Flavin Celebrates Daughter Sophia's 26th Birthday amid Divorce from Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin is honoring daughter Sophia on her 26th birthday!

The former model posted an Instagram tribute to Sophia to celebrate her special day on Saturday. The post marks Flavin's first since news of her split from Sylvester Stallone was made public earlier this week.

"Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia! 🎂🎉🌺💜," Flavin, 54, wrote in her caption alongside current pictures of Sophia and an adorable throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo.

"You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know!🥰," she continued. "Besides being a Beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate."

"I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!❤️❤️❤️❤️," Flavin added.

Flavin's celebratory post for Sophia comes shortly after she filed for divorce from Stallone, 76, following 25 years of marriage.

She previously filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky actor last Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 after first meeting in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Stallone said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Meanwhile, Flavin told PEOPLE, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

In addition to Sophia, the former couple share two other daughters, Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he also shared with Czack, died in 2012.

Days prior to Flavin filing for divorce from Stallone, her daughters rallied behind her on Instagram.

In an upload from Aug. 10, Flavin shared a photo of herself smiling alongside her three girls, writing in the caption that her kids are "my priority" and "nothing else matters." Added Flavin, "The 4 of us forever."

In the comment section, Sistine wrote, "Strongest woman I know ❤️," while Scarlet commented with a heart emoji. Sophia also commented, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you ❤️ love you so much."

Flavin, who no longer follows Stallone on Instagram, deleted her post from May that she shared on their 25th wedding anniversary.