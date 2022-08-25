Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from husband Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 08:57 AM

In Jennifer Flavin's Aug. 19 petition for divorce from her husband of 25 years Sylvester Stallone, she alleges the 76-year-old Rocky actor "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Under Florida divorce law the allegation relates to excessive spending or borrowing by a spouse. Flavin requests in the documents that "the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings." Because of Stallone's alleged "waste," she is also asking for "unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor."

A rep for Stallone has not responded to a request for comment on Flavin's claims. Stallone said in a statement on Wednesday: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The couple have a fortune worth hundreds of million dollars by some estimates — including some high-priced real estate. In 2020, the Stallones purchased a $35 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, which became the couple's primary residence, according to the court documents. The Palm Beach Daily News reported that the waterfront property has a two-story main house, a guest house and more than 13,000 square-feet of living space.

Flavin, who said in her divorce filing that the pair also own another unspecified California residence, is asking for "exclusive use and occupancy of the marital residence," stating that arrangement "is in the best interest of both parties."

Just six months ago, they sold their 21,000 sq.ft. estate in L.A.'s exclusive Beverly Park gated community — which according to the Los Angeles Times has eight bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-story foyer — after slashing the $80 million price tag. The buyer (none other than Adele) still paid a whopping $58 million for the home.

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Aside from their properties, both Stallone, a longtime producer and director as well as actor, and Flavin, an entrepreneur and former model, have thriving careers which earn them big bucks.

A recent report on TV stars' salaries in Variety hinted that Stallone was earning in the neighborhood of $1 million per episode of his upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, which is currently in production in Oklahoma.

The star of huge blockbusters like Rocky and Cliffhanger has been pulling in multi-million paychecks for decades. According to The New York Times, he earned $3.5 million for the initial Rambo movie, First Blood, which was released 40 years ago. His asking price has gone up considerably since, and he served as a producer on hits like 2015's Creed. His new film Samaritan is out Friday.

For her part, Flavin, who founded Serious Skincare in 1995, has found success in the beauty business. In 2019, her line of products, which have been sold on HSN and Evine Live, passed $2 billion in sales since first coming on the market, according to a press release from Evine.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In an exclusive statement, Flavin told PEOPLE Wednesday, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Related Articles
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian; Dwyane Wade; Sylvester Stallone
Kim Kardashian and Other Celebs Accused of Using Excessive Water Violating Drought Restrictions
obama trump
Fact Check: Did Barack Obama Illegally Take 30 Million Pages of Documents to Chicago?
Judith Giuliani and Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Files Lawsuit Claiming He Hasn't Paid Her the $260K He Owes from Their Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith attend Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Divorce Escalates with Restraining Order, 'Financially Strangling' Claims
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco Finalizes Divorce from Karl Cook
Adam Venit
Former Hollywood Agent Accused by Ex-Wife of 'Nightmarish' Domestic Violence in New Lawsuit
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Erika Girardi Claims She Can't Pay the $2.2 Million She Allegedly Owes in Taxes amid Legal Battles
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, World's 6th Richest Person, Files for Divorce from Nicole Shanahan