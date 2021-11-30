Jennifer Coolidge Jokes She's Worried About Being 'Replaced' in Legally Blonde 3: 'I Don't Know!'

Jennifer Coolidge jokes to PEOPLE that she thought she might be "replaced with a roller-skating character or something" in the upcoming Legally Blonde sequel

Jennifer Coolidge is ready and waiting to get started on the third Legally Blonde movie.

At the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, the White Lotus star, 60, told PEOPLE that she hasn't gotten too many confirmed details about the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 — joking she's somewhat worried she might be "replaced" in the sequel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If Reese [Witherspoon] comes down the carpet tonight, you tell her yes. Tell her I'm in. Yes!" says Coolidge, who played Paulette in the 2001 original and the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

"You never know," she adds in jest, "this is show business. I don't know. I could be replaced with a roller-skating character or something. I don't know!"

The third installment of the comedy series is being co-written by Mindy Kaling and will see the return of Witherspoon in the role of Elle Woods.

2021 Gotham Awards Credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Coolidge says, "Someone in the press down there told me that Elle Woods, Reese is coming back as a mother and I haven't heard that. Maybe these people are ahead of the game or maybe they're just trying to throw that at me. I haven't heard anything."

"All I know is Mindy Kaling and her [writing] partner [Dan Goor] just finished the script maybe, but Reese hasn't given me any details," the actress continues. "She sends me little DMs and hearts and says, you know, 'Getting geared up,' but I haven't gotten the official, 'We're filming in July' or anything yet."

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Praise Kim Kardashian for Legally Blonde Halloween Costume

In January, Kaling, 42, revealed she was over the moon about being asked to co-write the script alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Goor.

"I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods," Kaling told Access at the time. "We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine."