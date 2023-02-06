Jennifer Coolidge Would Use 'Terrible Things' Patrons Said to Her as a Waitress for Comedy Skits

"I got amazing characters out of people I worked for," Jennifer Coolidge said while being honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year over the weekend

By Juliet Pennington
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 11:06 AM
Jennifer Coolidge takes part in a roast honoring her as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year, in Cambridge, Mass People Hasty Pudding Coolidge, Cambridge, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs.

The actress, 61, was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year on Saturday, and opened up about how she would utilize "terrible things" patrons said to her during her waitressing days for comedic skits.

Noting how she would spend some of her free time at Groundlings, an improvisation and sketch comedy theater in Los Angeles, at the start of her career, Coolidge said, "It was my salvation."

"I was a waitress for a very long time ... and waitressing was so hard," she continued. "I started writing all of the terrible things they said to me."

Added Coolidge: "I didn't add any of my own stuff. I wrote down everything and I would perform the scenes at Groundlings, and it was life-changing to [mock] all the people who were so cruel and mean and play them on stage."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

U.S. actress Jennifer Coolidge (C), flanked by Harvard students Lydnsey Mugford (L) and Nikita Nair (R), waves to the crowd during a parade in her honor before she is presented with the the Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 Woman of the Year pudding pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA on Saturday, February 04, 2023. Bob Odenkirk Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock

Detailing that portraying rude customers helped her in many ways, Coolidge explained, "You get it out of your system. You're like, I don't even care that they weren't nice."

"I got amazing characters out of people I worked for, and I feel like that's the most inspiring thing," she continued.

Jennifer Coolidge speaks on stage as she is being honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals as 2023 Woman Of The Year at Farkas Hall on February 04, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Scott Eisen/Getty

The White Lotus star — who recently nabbed awards at both the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards — added that mocking the restaurant patrons helped her craft some of her best material.

"I mean, my favorite characters were wretched people, some of them, and the greatest stuff comes out of that," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Is An Icon to Fans Both On and Off Screen

Elsewhere during the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year event, Coolidge took part in a parade across Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge.

Hundreds of the star's fans lined the area to wave and cheer her on, as she wore a faux leopard print wrap over a white coat, which she accessorized with an oversized pink faux fur cap, black leggings and black boots with heels.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals later roasted Coolidge, who had to perform various tasks — including singing like a dolphin — to earn her coveted pudding pot. "I'm having a blast. I've gotten to meet all of these students who are way smarter than me," the star said.

Coolidge joins a list of accomplished actresses who have received the Woman of the Year honor. Others who came before her include Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, and, last year's recipient, Jennifer Garner.

Bob Odenkirk, meanwhile, was named the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year at Harvard earlier in the week.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek attends the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Typecasting Stopped Her Being Smart and Funny in Movies: 'You're Sexy'
5883215r
Reese Witherspoon Says 'There Is No 'Legally Blonde 3' Without Jennifer Coolidge'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Reveals He Was Sexually Abused, Contemplated Suicide in First Interview Since Scandal
Alan Cumming attends the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alan Cumming Says He'd 'Totally' Do a 'Romy and Michele' Sequel: 'I'd Be Absolutely Game'
Marlon Brando; Solange Podell
Marlon Brando's 'Rare' Breakup Letter to French Dancer to Be Auctioned: 'I Wish Not to Humiliate'
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
ROBERT PATTINSON and TAYLOR LAUTNER
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno
Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'
Rupert grint
Rupert Grint Recalls 'Shady' Way He Snuck a Souvenir from 'Harry Potter' Set: 'They Were Really Strict'
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says He's 'Getting Rid of' Elvis Presley Accent, 'Probably Damaged' Vocal Cords
Denzel Washington, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Parking Denzel Washington's Porsche as Teen Intern: 'Stripped All the Gears'
Ben Platt Engagement Photos
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Recall Night of Their Engagement: 'It Looked Like the Set of 'The Bachelor' '
Frankie Meets Jack
Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope Talk Working with 'Beacon of Light' Anne Heche on One of Her Last Films
Ava Harlow
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (C) poses for a photo with Andre Tippett, (L-R) Tom Brady, Jerod Mayo and former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi on the field as the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation honors winners of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Monday, June 9, 2014.
Robert Kraft Plans to Get Tom Brady to Play for the Patriots: 'Will Do Everything in Our Power'