Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande How 'American Pie' 'Helped' Her Dating Life

Jennifer Coolidge previously said she "got a lot of sexual action" from her American Pie role

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 02:29 PM
Jennifer Coolidge Felt Her Career Was 'Flatlining' Before Ariana Grande Cast Her in 'Thank U, Next' Video
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Coolidge spilled the tea on her dating life post-American Pie to Ariana Grande.

During a conversation between Coolidge, 61, and Grande, 29, for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainer of the Year issue published Monday, the star of The White Lotus told Grande exactly what kind of a boost her dating life received after she appeared in 1999's raunchy comedy American Pie.

"It helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain," Coolidge said of the movie, after Grande asked about Coolidge's personal favorite roles over her career. "If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think… Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade."

Grande, who is currently filming the upcoming movie adaptations of Wicked, referenced Coolidge's August comments to Variety about receiving "a lot of sexual action" through playing Jeanine Stifler in American Pie and asked the actress about "the best dick you got from playing Stifler's mom."

"Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow," Coolidge said, calling the unnamed man "very, very charming" before Grande reminded her she could keep details private if she wished.

"No, I'm glad you asked this because you see, I did say that jokingly [in August] and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, "Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men," or whatever," Coolidge said during the conversation.

After The Prom, Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) Attempts To Seduce Stifler's Mom (Jennifer Coolidge) In "American Pie." (Photo By Getty Images)
Getty

"And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I'm glad you're asking me," she added.

Coolidge went on to admit that her American Pie role "did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal," Coolidge said, noting that she and the unnamed man had an awkward conversation on the phone with the man's mother while in bed the next morning.

"I won't get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry," she explained to Grande. "It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together."

Though the situation sounded uncomfortable, Coolidge insisted that the encounter "all worked out" in the end.

"Well, she gave me a good recommendation at a local mall," she told Grande.

During Coolidge's August interview with Variety, she said that "sexual action" was among the "many benefits to doing that movie" while discussing American Pie.

"I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with," she said at the time.

Related Articles
Jennifer Coolidge Felt Her Career Was 'Flatlining' Before Ariana Grande Cast Her in 'Thank U, Next' Video
Jennifer Coolidge Felt Her Career Was 'Flatlining' Before Ariana Grande Cast Her in 'Thank U, Next' Video
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Comment on Female-Led Action Movies: 'It Was My Blunder'
jennifer coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Says She Got a Lot of 'Action' After Portraying Stifler's Mom in 'American Pie'
Sabrina Impacciatore, HBO The White Lotus, Season 2 - Episode 1
'The White Lotus' Creator Mike White Explains Why He Killed Fan-Favorite Character — and Teases Season 3
hailey lu richardson
'White Lotus' ' Haley Lu Richardson Says She 'Never' Expected Such 'Intense Discourse' About Portia's Outfits
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Suggests He Didn't Do 'George of the Jungle 2' Because 'Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me'
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and More Stars Who Had a Pretty Incredible 2022
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Personal Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie 'Gigli'
Baz Luhrmann Says ‘I’m Available’ Should Sofia Coppola Have ‘Any Questions’ While Creating Priscilla
Baz Luhrmann Says 'I'm Available' If Sofia Coppola Has 'Any Questions' Making Her Elvis Film
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie Was 'Horrified' She 'Didn't Know the Definition of Sexual Harassment' Before 'Bombshell'
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her 'White Lotus' Spray Tan Sent Her to the Emergency Room
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633422g) Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013
Eva Mendes Refers to Ryan Gosling as Her 'Husband' During TV Interview
Sujata Day, Jason Biggs
New 'American Pie' Movie Coming from 'Insecure' Star Sujata Day: 'One of My All-Time Faves'
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back