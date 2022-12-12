Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande How 'American Pie' 'Helped' Her Dating Life

Jennifer Coolidge spilled the tea on her dating life post-American Pie to Ariana Grande.

During a conversation between Coolidge, 61, and Grande, 29, for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainer of the Year issue published Monday, the star of The White Lotus told Grande exactly what kind of a boost her dating life received after she appeared in 1999's raunchy comedy American Pie.

"It helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain," Coolidge said of the movie, after Grande asked about Coolidge's personal favorite roles over her career. "If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think… Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade."

Grande, who is currently filming the upcoming movie adaptations of Wicked, referenced Coolidge's August comments to Variety about receiving "a lot of sexual action" through playing Jeanine Stifler in American Pie and asked the actress about "the best dick you got from playing Stifler's mom."

"Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow," Coolidge said, calling the unnamed man "very, very charming" before Grande reminded her she could keep details private if she wished.

"No, I'm glad you asked this because you see, I did say that jokingly [in August] and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, "Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men," or whatever," Coolidge said during the conversation.

"And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I'm glad you're asking me," she added.

Coolidge went on to admit that her American Pie role "did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men."

"This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal," Coolidge said, noting that she and the unnamed man had an awkward conversation on the phone with the man's mother while in bed the next morning.

"I won't get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry," she explained to Grande. "It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together."

Though the situation sounded uncomfortable, Coolidge insisted that the encounter "all worked out" in the end.

"Well, she gave me a good recommendation at a local mall," she told Grande.

During Coolidge's August interview with Variety, she said that "sexual action" was among the "many benefits to doing that movie" while discussing American Pie.

"I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with," she said at the time.