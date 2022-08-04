Jennifer Coolidge Says She Got a Lot of 'Action' After Portraying Stifler's Mom in 'American Pie'

Jennifer Coolidge is getting candid about her sex life.

While speaking with Variety, the Legally Blonde star opened up about how portraying the character of Jeanine Stifler in 1999's raunchy comedy, American Pie, opened the doors for numerous sexual encounters, telling the outlet, "I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie."

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie," Coolidge, 60, continued. "I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

In her breakout role in the iconic film, Coolidge's character has a fling with Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), a classmate of her son, Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott).

While speaking with the outlet, Coolidge also discussed portraying Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series White Lotus – a role which scored the actress her first Emmy nomination.

Praising the show's creator, Mike White, Coolidge said, "Some jobs, I'm sort of going, 'Wow, this isn't worth working for.' What Mike [White] wrote, I was staying up late every night."

"I have done one thing really right in my life," she explained. "I've picked great friends. If Mike was never successful, and we just did White Lotus as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do."

Last November, Coolidge told PEOPLE she almost turned down the role over concerns about her weight.

Coolidge shared that after White contacted her to offer the part, she "tried to get out of it because I was too fat."

"During COVID, I just let everything go," she explained. "I let everything go most of my life but I really let everything go during COVID."

Admitting that she's "vain," Coolidge added, "I wanted to look a certain way when you're on film … I was not ready for this cool opportunity. It goes to show, you should always be in the best shape because you just don't know."

Luckily, Coolidge told PEOPLE she agreed to take on the role thanks to "a smart girlfriend who talked me off the ledge."

"It's a miracle that happened. What a fluke, you know?" she said. "I just can't believe it."

"We went and did it and we filmed it and then people liked it," she added.