Jennifer Coolidge Reveals She Once Faked Having an Identical Twin to Date 2 Men at Once: 'I Liked Them Both'

Jennifer Coolidge got creative when she found herself wanting to date two men at the same time.

The Promising Young Woman actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she reminisced about her past "crazy experiences" on vacation.

"Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii and when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of like create anything you want," the star, 59, explained. "I am ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin and I dated both guys... for two weeks."

When host Kelly Clarkson seemed speechless by the revelation, Coolidge admitted that the scheme only worked because she was young.

"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now but at the time it really was sort of a great decision," Coolidge elaborated. "Because you know, when you're younger you can just about get away with anything."

Coolidge has starred in a number of iconic films, like Legally Blonde, American Pie and A Cinderella Story. Last year, Coolidge reflected on her fan-favorite role in Legally Blonde alongside Reese Witherspoon and how she knew the comedy was going to be special.

"I remember seeing Reese in a bunch of movies before Legally Blonde. I knew how talented she was," she told PEOPLE. "So, during Legally Blonde, every time I was talking to her in the movie, I was like, 'You're really good. You are so good and so believable.'"

"Sometimes, when you're working with a really great actor, you think, 'How could this not go really well?'" Coolidge said. "She was the lead and she just… you know, she's a superstar."