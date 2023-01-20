Jennifer Coolidge Recites 'Jenny from the Block' in Debut TikTok — with Special Cameo from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge is now TikTok official!

With a special cameo from her Shotgun Wedding costar Jennifer Lopez, Coolidge, 61, recited Lopez's 2002 megahit "Jenny from the Block" to celebrate joining the platform.

"Hi, this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do," Coolidge said, standing in front of a green screen wearing an evening gown.

"I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like," added the White Lotus star.

Not even attempting to sing the lyrics, Coolidge then talked out the tune, over-enunciating the words for her impromptu "poetry" reading.

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got," Coolidge said, feigning depth as she slowly recited the words. "I'm still Jenny. Jenny. Jenny from the block." She even happened to be wearing big hoops — a trademark style of the era.

The camera then cut to a pretty-in-pink Lopez, 53, who played into her pal's bit with a moved expression on her face. "I like that," she said, nodding. "I really, really like that."

Cue the approving fan comments. "Not since Leslie Jordan have I been so excited to see someone join TikTok," one follower wrote in support of the hilarious star.

"Only Jennifer Coolidge would be able to master TikTok on her first TikTok," quipped another.

Coolidge and Lopez first made their joint social-media debut at the Shotgun Wedding premiere, where Lopez posted an Instagram Live video from the film's Hollywood afterparty on Wednesday night that included a cute kiss from husband Ben Affleck and a sweet moment with Coolidge, who just won her first Golden Globe on Jan. 10.

The video started with Lopez and Coolidge chatting and dancing. Soon, Lopez realized it was an Instagram Live and addressed the camera.

"We're here at the Shotgun Wedding premiere," she said, smiling widely with her arm around Coolidge. "It was so amazing. We had such a great time."

Coolidge has been having a moment, with a supercharged career that keeps propelling her forward. In her 2023 Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech, the actress thanked "some of the people in this room ... that kept me going for, you know, 20 years with these little jobs."

Jennifer Coolidge. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Though her career as of late hasn't been so little, thanks to her award-winning White Lotus role and breakout in The Watcher, preceded by her memorable moments in Legally Blonde, American Pie and various Christopher Guest films. Coolidge has had several of what she called "little jobs ... just enough to get me to the next one."

After scoring a handful of bit parts in TV and film in the 1990s, a 37-year-old Coolidge was credited as "Hottie Cop" in the 1998 Saturday Night Live spin-off film A Night at the Roxbury. But it was her now-iconic role as Stifler's Mom in the American Pie films that catapulted Coolidge into the pop-culture stratosphere.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, she said, "I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There were so many benefits to doing that movie."

She also talked about the comedy franchise in her 2023 Globes speech, saying, "I've milked that to death. I'm still going for six or seven [films], whatever they want."