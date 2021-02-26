“I think it kind of qualifies as a hot date,” Connelly said of taking her husband Paul Bettany to vote for the first time last year

Jennifer Connelly on Taking Husband Paul Bettany to Vote for the First Time: 'I Was His First'

Jennifer Connelly is opening up about her husband Paul Bettany's first time voting in the U.S.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to promote her show Snowpiercer when host Jimmy Kimmel asked her what Bettany's first time voting was like.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was his first," she jokingly whispered, before saying, "I was officially his first and in a season of few excursions, I think it kind of qualifies as a hot date."

"It was great, it was a momentous election and what an election to start with as a new American citizen," Connelly, 50, continued. "As soon as we got home, the kids took the [I Voted] stickers!"

The actress then revealed how she and Bettany, 49, were spending their time in lockdown with their children.

Connelly and Bettany share two children together: son Stellan, 17, and daughter Agnes, 9. The actress also has a 23-year-old son Kai Dugan from her previous relationship with TV producer David Dugan.

"We're trying to find creative ways to spend time in our house," she said. "Paul has been gardening in the basement with Agnes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I too, have a basement project. The kids and I turn the basement into a roller disco," she said. "We have oscillating lights and so many multicolored hanging string lights with stars."

The couple met on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind and married in 2003.

In January, Bettany told PEOPLE, "Marriage and children changed my life. It really altered who I was and what I saw as my goals."

The WandaVision star said he relishes home life with Connelly and their children, even with the challenges that come with it, like homeschooling their elementary school-aged daughter.

"I'm still quite an active dad because I've got a 9-year-old," he said. "There's a lot of staring at a math problem, bewildered, and asking Jennifer to solve it for me."