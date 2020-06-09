"I can't remember if it's three weeks or four weeks that we've been here," Jennifer Connelly said

Jennifer Connelly Says 'Not Having' Human Contact While Social Distancing Has Been 'Difficult'

For Jennifer Connelly and her family, social distancing in Vermont amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been "very difficult."

Connelly, 49, opened up about how the global health crisis has affected her family in a recent interview with Emmy magazine sharing, "I can't remember if it's three weeks or four weeks now that we've been here," the Daily Mail reported.

"We don't go anywhere," Connelly, who is married to actor Paul Bettany, shared.

The couple shares two children: son Stellan, 16, and daughter Agnes Lark, 9. Connelly is also mom to son Kai Dugan, 22, from a previous marriage.

Connelly shared with Emmy that even the most trivial tasks have proven to be big events in her household due to the lack of outside contact.

"The other day, the UPS guy came, and the kids got so excited. They were like, 'We haven't seen a person in a week! Can we watch?'" Connelly said her children told her. "And I was like, 'Yeah. Sure.' And they literally sat on the staircase and watched as I opened the door and waved and talked to the UPS guy from a distance."

"The human connection, not having that contact, has been really difficult for everyone," Connelly told Emmy according to the Mail.

Connelly's eldest son, however, is social distancing in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

"We haven't gone this long without seeing him. Ever," Connelly told Emmy.

The mom of three shared with the outlet that she's already planning an epic family reunion.

"We're going to have a huge gathering," Connelly said. "I want to have a get-together with all of our friends and family. Cook a big meal, have an evening all together. That'd be great."

Back in 2015, Connelly opened up about her marriage to Bettany sharing that the two first locked eyes while filming the 2001 A Beautiful Mind.

"I remember meeting him at the first read-through," Connelly told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought, 'Hmm, he's really good that guy."

And Bettany, 49, couldn't help but notice Connelly's beauty, admitting he was a bit intimidated by the actress at first.

"I've never been this close to someone that beautiful before," Bettany told ET. "I remember thinking, I bet every man you ever met has tried to flirt with you."

The two started dating after filming wrapped and tied the knot in 2003.