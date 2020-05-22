Jennifer Connelly Says Tom Cruise Ran a 'Tight Ship' on Top Gun: Maverick: 'He's So Prepared'

"I've never seen anyone work harder, be more committed to his work," Jennifer Connolly said of working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick

Jennifer Connelly can't wait to see Top Gun: Maverick.

The actress, 49, spoke to Extra about the upcoming sequel to Tom Cruise's iconic 1986 classic, in which she also stars.

"I've never seen anyone work harder, be more committed to his work," Connelly told the outlet of Cruise, 57. "Every moment is an opportunity to do all that he can do to deliver the best thing that he can possibly deliver."

She admitted working alongside the star pushed her to bring out her A-game.

"I've never been more paranoid about knowing my lines," Connelly said. "This is a tight ship. He's so prepared. All the time."

As for what fans can expect from the action scenes, she revealed, "Those flying sequences are going to be so extraordinary. I think it is a movie that would be great to see on big screens if we can get there."

Top Gun: Maverick was originally intended for release on June 24, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the film was pushed back to Dec. 23.

The film takes place decades after the 1986 original film and features Cruise’s return as Maverick with Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose. Val Kilmer is reprising his role as Iceman.

Cruise and his costars including Teller, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell and Manny Jacinto flew real jets for the sequel, experiencing up to 8 Gs of force.

“You just can’t create this kind of experience unless you shoot it live. In order for us to accomplish this, we have the greatest fighter pilots in the world working with us,” Cruise said in a behind the scenes video released in December.

The experience “is aggressive,” he continued. “You can’t act that, the distortion in the face. They’re pulling 7 and a half, 8 Gs, that’s 1,600 pounds of force.”

Six IMAX cameras were placed inside the cockpit of every fighter jet used in the film.

“It’s amazing what we see in the cockpit and what the audience is going to experience,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said. “Thanks to Tom, all the actors are becoming accustomed to the g-forces by all the training that they’re doing.”