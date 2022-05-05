Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany Bring Her Son Kai to Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

Jennifer Connelly got some support from husband Paul Bettany and son Kai at Wednesday's premiere of her action flick Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego

Wednesday was a family affair for Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany!

The actor spouses brought Connelly's son Kai Dugan along for the premiere of her upcoming action flick Top Gun: Maverick, stepping out together on the red carpet in San Diego.

For the festivities, Kai, 24, looked dapper — and on theme! — in a black leather jacket over a crisp white shirt and navy pants.

The WandaVision actor, 50, wore a classic suit, while his Oscar-winner wife, 51, wowed in a long-sleeved gold column gown with a high neck.

Connelly recently joined Instagram, making her debut on the social-media platform with a "photo dump" featuring her husband of 19 years.

The actress met Bettany on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind, though both were in other relationships at the time.

Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance shortly after the shock of the 9/11 attacks, as Bettany said he realized he was in love with the actress after frantically worrying about her. He later proposed to Connelly before they even dated, and moved in with her in New York City.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and raised Kai, Connelly's son from a previous relationship, before welcoming son Stellan later in 2003 and daughter Agnes in 2011.

Connelly previously opened up about her role in Top Gun: Maverick, crediting star Tom Cruise for helping her get over a longtime fear of hers — and it involves a hilarious story about aerobatic flying.

"What I was afraid to tell Tom at the time was that I had just recently decided to think myself out of a really crippling fear of flying that I had suffered from for years," she said on the Graham Norton Show back in April 2021. "And so originally when I signed on to do the movie, there was no flying for my character. My character was on land, she was on the water, she was never in the air."

It wasn't until Connelly filmed a scene with Cruise, 59, on a small P-51 plane, knees up against her costar's back, that she realized she would have to face her fears.

"[Tom] like, 'Jen, have you ever been in a plane like this before?' I was like, 'No I haven't, Tom. It's amazing.' He's like, 'Ever done any aerobatic flying before?' I started to get nervous. 'No, why? Will I be doing some?' He's like, 'It's gonna be very graceful. Very elegant. Very elegant rolls. It's going to be nice and easy,' " the actress recounted between laughs.

"So that's how I found out I was going to be up in the P-51 with Tom flying it," Connelly concluded.