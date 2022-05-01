Jennifer Connelly Joins Instagram and Shares 'Photo Dump' Featuring Husband Paul Bettany

Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany wed in 2003 and have raised three children together — sons Kai and Stellan and daughter Agnes

Jennifer Connelly is officially on Instagram!

The actress, 51, joined the social media platform over the weekend and uploaded her first post on Friday.

"Making my Instagram debut. I'm told this is a 'photo dump,'" the star wrote, sharing four photographs in her inaugural post.

The first picture in the series showed Connelly laying beside her cat on a yellow chair, as the next pic showcased a stunning sunset beside a city landscape.

The third shot featured showed the Once Upon a Time in America star riding a bicycle on a trail, while the fourth and final photo was a selfie of Connelly posing beside her husband, Paul Bettany.

Connelly is currently using her Instagram profile to promote Top Gun: Maverick, her upcoming film that is set to premiere in theaters on May 27. Under her name on her page, the mother of three has tagged the film's official Instagram account and added a link to a trailer for the forthcoming feature.

The actress met Bettany, 50, on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind, though both were in other relationships at the time.

Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance shortly after the shock of the 9/11 attacks, as Bettany said he realized he was in love with the actress after frantically worrying about her. He later proposed to Connelly before they even dated and moved in with her in New York City.

The couple wed in 2003 and raised Kai, Connelly's son from a previous marriage, before welcoming son Stellan later in 2003 and daughter Agnes in 2011.

"Marriage and children changed my life," Bettany told PEOPLE in January 2021. "It really altered who I was and what I saw as my goals."