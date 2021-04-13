Jennifer Aniston has previously criticized speculation over her being pregnant

Jennifer Aniston's Rep Says Report That She Revealed Baby Adoption Plans on Friends Reunion Is 'a Fabrication'

Jennifer Aniston's rep has shot down reports that the actress is in the process of adopting a child.

The rumors reportedly started in Europe following the taping of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion for HBO Max, with numerous tabloids claiming Aniston, 52, made the announcement to her former costars during the taping.

Aniston's rep denied the reports to PEOPLE on Tuesday, saying, "The story is a fabrication." The rep earlier told TMZ that the rumor is "false and never happened."

Friends originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

The reunion special was first announced in February 2020 by HBO Max and was scheduled to premiere that May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

friends Friends | Credit: David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank

Aniston has previously talked about the constant speculation over her being potentially pregnant in a 2017 interview.