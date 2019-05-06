Jennifer Aniston Says She Has 'Zero Time' to Date But Will Welcome Love When It 'Comes Knocking'

Jennifer Aniston‘s busy schedule is keeping her occupied — but that doesn’t mean the actress has closed the doors to love.

The 50-year-old Murder Mystery star opened up about her dating life in an interview with her First Ladies costar, comedian Tig Notaro, for Harper’s Bazaar. (First Ladies is a Netflix movie starring Aniston as America’s first female and lesbian president, with Notaro playing her wife.)

When Notaro, 48, asked Aniston if she was on dating apps, the actress said, “Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest.”

“My focus has been on The Morning Show [her upcoming Apple series costarring Reese Witherspoon], so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” she continued. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

While she’s not currently dating anyone, that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t open to sharing her life with someone again.

“When [love] comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed,” she said. “I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.’”

As for what she does look for in a partner, Aniston said she’s attracted to, “A sense of humor. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them.”

Aniston was previously married to actor Justin Theroux for two and a half years before they split in February 2018.

She was also previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

In December 2018, Aniston told Elle she didn’t “feel a void” after ending her marriage to Theroux.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” she said. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Murder Mystery, her Netflix comedy costarring Adam Sandler, lands on the streaming platform June 14.