Jennifer Aniston Takes Part in Women Supporting Women Challenge — and Tags Her Famous Pals!

Jennifer Aniston is still the queen of Instagram — and she's using her platform for a good cause.

The newly-minted SAG award winner for The Morning Show posted a black and white glam shot of herself as part of the latest "women supporting women challenge." The aim is for women to celebrate themselves and the women in their lives, but Aniston took it one step further.

"Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted!" Aniston, 51, wrote in her caption.

"And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!" she continued, once again urging fans to vote.

Aniston also tagged Michelle Pfeiffer, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez and others to participate in the challenge.

On Sunday, Aniston reunited with longtime pals and former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to encourage fans to make sure they are registered and eligible to cast their votes later this year for the upcoming 2020 election.

Partnering with the I Am a Voter campaign – a nonpartisan movement dedicated to encouraging voter participation ahead of November's election — Cox, 56, captioned her post "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter."

In the short video of the trio, Aniston pulls Cox in close and whispers in her ear as Kudrow, 56, shakes her head in approval, as "Friends don't let friends skip elections," is written across the lower half of the screen.