The seemingly ageless star turns 52 today, and the numbers just don’t add up

Jennifer Aniston Wishes Paul Rudd a Happy 52nd Birthday as She Jokes 'You Don't Age, Which Is Weird'

It's Paul Rudd's 52 birthday, and some of his famous friends just can't get over how young he looks.

The Ant-Man star's timeless appearance came up in two birthday tributes dedicated to him by Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday #PaulRudd," Aniston, 52, wrote over a picture of the two smiling dotingly at each other on her Instagram story. "You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway" followed by three red heart emojis.

The Morning Show star posted a second story of the two next to each other in bed with a blanket pulled above their noses along with another photo of her playfully hitting Rudd with a feather-explosive pillow.

Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aniston/instagram

"I love you!!!" she wrote over the photos. She also posted a blooper of the two in the 2012 film Wanderlust. The pair starred in the 1998 film The Object of My Affection and co-starred in Friends together.

Ruffalo also poked fun at Rudd's suspiciously graceful aging.

"Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?" The Avengers actor, 53, wrote under a picture of Rudd smiling while wearing his rusted red and black Ant-Man suit and the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mrs. America star Elizabeth Banks also wished her former on-screen brother and boyfriend a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my forever favorite on-screen boyfriend/brother (it's not weird)," she tweeted.

Banks and Rudd both starred in the 2001 satirical comedy Wet Hot American Summer and 2008 comedy Role Models as love interests, and played brother and sister in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother.

The actor returns to the big screen in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife alongside Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Bill Murray.