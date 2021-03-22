Jennifer Aniston Wishes Friends, Morning Show Costar Reese Witherspoon Happy Birthday: 'We've Come a Long Way'

The friends (and Friends costars) have recently been filming season two of The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon is another year older, and she's made some pretty great friends along the way.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, posted a sweet tribute Monday to her Instagram Story for her Friends and The Morning Show costar's 45th birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've come a long way," she wrote, including images from Friends, in which they played sisters, and The Morning Show, for which they've recently been filming season two.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

She followed it up with a throwback snapshot from behind of them holding hands on the way to last year's Golden Globe Awards, writing: "Love you, birthday girl..."

It comes after Witherspoon celebrated Aniston's birthday last month in an equally touching tribute, posting a behind-the-scenes photo from their Apple TV+ series to Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun," she wrote in the caption. "Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend!"

The Morning Show Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon | Credit: Apple

The pair star alongside Billy Crudup and Steve Carell in The Morning Show as cohosts of a morning news program, which has recently been rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal.

Witherspoon and Aniston, who both received Golden Globe nominations for their performances, returned to set for season two back in October, after production was halted amid the COVID-19 lockdown last March.

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Join Jennifer Aniston During the Emmys: 'Roommates Since 1994'