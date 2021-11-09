Jennifer Aniston will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award from her friend and costar Steve Carell on Dec. 8

Jennifer Aniston Will Be Honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by Steve Carell

Jennifer Aniston is set to be honored by her friend and costar Steve Carell.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the actress will receive the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carell, who stars with Aniston in The Morning Show, will present her with the award which recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media.

Aniston, 52, is joining the ranks of several other stars who have received the award such as Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Jodie Foster and Barbara Walters.

"Jennifer has excelled across television, film and production; she is a dynamic leader within the entertainment industry and beyond. In addition to her many career accomplishments, she has also shown her generosity with her philanthropic efforts," said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. "This year, we are thrilled to honor such an amazing woman."

The Lansing Award was named in honor of Sherry Lansing, the first woman ever to run a studio, a former president of 20th Century Fox and chairman/CEO of Paramount Pictures. She's known for producing classic films like Fatal Attraction and The Accused.

"I have been Jennifer's biggest fan since I first saw and fell in love with her on Friends," said Lansing. "Year after year, I have watched her become an enormous force in the industry. She brings her extraordinary talent and unique vitality to every project. Even more important, her tireless support of philanthropic causes such as Stand Up to Cancer, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and countless others inspires us all to give back."

In addition to her award-winning career, Aniston is also a passionate supporter of causes dear to her heart. In 2007, she received the GLAAD Vanguard Award for her support of the LGBTQ+ community. She's also contributed multiple hours and financial aid to such organizations as Americares, Doctors WithoutBorders, Feeding America, Project ALS, Best Friends Animal Society and the Rape, Abuse & IncestNational Network, among others.

jennifer aniston Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

In June, Aniston told PEOPLE she was "in a really peaceful place" in her life.

"I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," the Friends alum said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

Describing the sunset as her "favorite moment" of the day, Aniston said, "I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there's a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day and what's happening."

To tune into her spiritual side, Aniston said she relies on meditation.

"For me, I meditate every day — and sitting quietly, writing," she said. "That's enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it — but I do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Self-awareness is key," she continued. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

She added that she would like to be remembered first and foremost as having made those around her laugh.

"I have a good heart, and I'm a great friend," she said. "I lead with love."