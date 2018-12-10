Jennifer Aniston Admits That She Likes to Watch Television Naked: 'Is That Weird?'

One of the small screen’s most famous faces has a unique way of watching television.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres, 60, challenged her pal Jennifer Aniston, 49, to a game of Burning Questions — in which the guest (and sometimes the host) had to provide honest answers to quirky queries.

“Besides making love, showering or swimming, what is something else you have enjoyed doing naked?” DeGeneres asked.

“Watch TV,” the Office Christmas Party actress responded.

DeGeneres was surprised. “You watch TV naked?” she asked incredulously.

“Yeah,” Aniston replied. “Is that weird? I mean at night, you get into bed and you watch TV.”

“Oh sure. Okay. Alright,” DeGeneres said. “I thought you would say sunbathing or something like that.”

“That too,” the former Friends favorite answered.

The game also made Aniston dish on other aspects of her life. The weirdest thing she has done to earn a buck was cutting hair in eighth or ninth grade, while DeGeneres sold vacuum cleaners. The most recent lie Aniston told was, “You look great.”

Aniston’s first celebrity crush was Shaun Cassidy, and DeGeneres’ were Donny Osmond and Michael Jackson.

The revelations kept on coming: The three things Aniston has to do daily are “brush my teeth, take a shower and pray,” and her biggest act of rebellion as a teenager was sneaking out and going dancing with a friend.

The next time she is curled up in bed, Aniston can find herself on her TV in her new Netflix movie Dumplin’, in which she plays a former pageant queen whose plus-size daughter enters her beauty competition.

“This movie is so special because it is about stripping away those preconceived notions of beauty, trying to become individuals and not feeling that we have to live up to some unrealistic ideal that society is feeding up to us,” Aniston told The Sunday Telegraph.