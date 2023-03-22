Jennifer Aniston Wants to Do Movie with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore: 'Put an End to This Competition'

March 22, 2023
From left: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

There's room for more than one leading lady in Adam Sandler's life!

In an interview on Good Morning America Tuesday for their upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, Sandler, 56, and costar Jennifer Aniston addressed reports of a "competition" between her and Drew Barrymore, another of Sandler's frequent onscreen love interests.

"We want to do [a movie with] all three of us together and just put an end to this competition," Aniston, 54, told host Michael Strahan with a laugh.

"There's no competition," Sandler added. "Just two great ladies. That would be amazing doing a movie all together."

Aside from the upcoming Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2, Sandler starred with Aniston in its 2019 predecessor, as well as the romantic comedy Just Go with It (2011).

Sandler, who is longtime friends with both Aniston and Barrymore, 48, starred alongside the latter in The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

jennifer aniston, adam sandler, drew barrymore
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the Murder Mystery films; Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer (1998). Scott Yamano/Netflix; Mary Evans/NEW LINE CINEMA/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Both women recently supported Sandler as he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, where several of his celebrity friends toasted — and roasted — the star, including Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Conan O'Brien, Dana Carvey and Judd Apatow.

During the ceremony, Aniston and Barrymore performed a routine where they took turns sharing all things Sandler has done for each of them over the years — most of which ended up being the same. They then joked that they will appear together in a movie without him.

"We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about," Aniston said, to which Barrymore jokingly responded, "You mean the one where we don't need that goofy boyfriend?"

On GMA Wednesday, Aniston said of the bit, "We thought we'd be funny, 'cause there was a Twitter thing a couple years ago and they're always sort of comparing us, who's the better movie wife or movie love, so we just thought we'd do a little bit on that."

"You guys were funny. Everybody loved it," Sandler said.

Meanwhile, Barrymore has long voiced her support for starring alongside Sandler in another movie. Back in March 2019, she revealed that of all the people she has co-starred in films and television shows with, he stands out.

"Adam Sandler, obviously, just because I want to make movies with him forever," she told PEOPLE at the season 3 premiere of her Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet.

So is it time for the acting dream team to reunite again? According to Barrymore, they definitely have "more to go!"

"We just talked on the phone the other day," she explained at the time of her friendship with Sandler. "We talk on the phone often, and we were like, it feels like something, I don't know."

"We always get like a time and an instinct thing," Barrymore added. "We've done it three times now, so we know we have more to go."

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming March 31 on Netflix.

