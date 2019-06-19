Jennifer Aniston's Been Too Busy to Date — But Is Open 'If Something Comes Into Her Life': Source

The actress is "genuinely happy and fulfilled by her work right now," a source tells PEOPLE

By Mia McNiece
June 19, 2019 09:15 AM

With her new Netflix comedy Murder Mystery opposite Adam Sandler and the highly anticipated Apple TV series The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston has been busier than ever.

Following her split from Justin Theroux, 47, last year, the actress has been focusing on her career. Although her hectic schedule doesn’t allow too much time for dating, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue the actress is “genuinely happy and fulfilled by her work right now.”

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to finding love again. Aniston, 50, told Harpers Bazaar in May, “When [love] comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that.’ ” And a source adds it’s only a matter of time before she finds that special someone.

“She will be cautious [about dating again]. If something comes into her life, that’s fine, but she is not sitting on the edge of her seat,” says the source.

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show
James Devaney/GC Images

“It’s not because she doesn’t want to [date], but because there just hasn’t been time for her to focus on it,” says an insider.

For now, she’s excited for her return to TV this fall with The Morning Show also starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, 15 years after saying goodbye to Friends — and she’s content with her world as it is.

Says the insider: “She knows that she lives a very fun life, and she’s extremely grateful for it all.”

Murder Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

* With reporting by Linda Marx

