Jennifer Aniston to Play First Female (and Lesbian) President in New Netflix Movie

Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for President Jennifer Aniston.

The actress will be taking on the role of President of the United States for an upcoming Netflix movie, the streaming platform announced on Friday. Aniston, 49, will star opposite comedian Tig Notaro, 47, as Beverly and Kasey Nicholson, with Aniston playing America’s first female and lesbian president.

The movie, titled First Ladies, is co-written by Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne and produced by the two along with Will Ferrel and Adam McKay, among others.

Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Mike Pont/WireImage

This is the second movie Aniston has in line with Netflix. She’s also reuniting with Adam Sandler for the ensemble comedy Murder Mystery. The movie follows Sandler’s character, a cop, who finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a trip to Europe turned tragic when they find themselves in the middle of a murder investigation on a luxurious yacht.

Aniston also has a highly anticipated project with Reese Witherspoon in the works for Apple. The two will star as morning news anchors in the drama that is set to launch Apple’s original programming.

The actress has kept a low profile and mostly spent time with her closest friends since her separation from Justin Theroux after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple. They announced their split in February.

RELATED VIDEO: How Jennifer Aniston Is Coping After Split: She ‘Isn’t a Fan’ of Dating But Still Believes in Love

A source previously told PEOPLE that since splitting from Theroux, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”