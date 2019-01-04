Jennifer Aniston Stepped Out with Pals Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel on New Year’s Eve

Jennifer Aniston welcomed the new year surrounded by some of her best friends.

The 49-year-old actress stepped out on New Year’s Eve in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she spent time with friends Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Aniston bundled up for the cold weather in a black coat, black pants, black boots, a black beanie and black gloves which she paired with sunglasses.

The Dumplin’ actress admitted she loved to entertain her friends in Elle’s January cover story in which she spoke about how her home is constantly filled with friends and food.

Aniston’s close pal and producing partner Kristin Hahn told the magazine the former Friends star is the “social glue” that keeps their group together.

“When she’s not in town, we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Hahn said.

Aniston laughed and added, “They don’t know what to do. They don’t know where to go. They don’t know how to eat. They don’t know how to socialize.”

“My house was always like the clubhouse. I love entertaining. I always have food. I think I probably got that from my mom, who always had her girlfriends over,” Aniston explained. “I picked it up from my childhood — just always hearing girls in the house and learning how to make a good cheese board.”

Speaking to Kimmel, 51, in December, Aniston said she was “wonderful” despite splitting in February from her partner of seven years (and husband of two), Justin Theroux in early 2018.

The actress revealed during an interview with Extra late last year that rumors she needed counseling after the break-up wasn’t exactly true — but only because she’s “been in therapy for years,” she clarified, laughing.

During the same chat, she also reflected on her career in general. “How lucky I am I got through [fame] without having any emotional scarring,” Aniston mused.

The actress’ luck continues as she returns to TV for an Apple drama alongside Reese Witherspoon that gives an inside look at the lives of morning show anchors. Steve Carell is also starring in the show.

Aniston recently wrapped a new Netflix film called Murder Mystery that reunites her with another good friend, Adam Sandler.