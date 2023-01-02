Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Year in Review Video Featuring Pal Adam Sandler: 'Thanks 2022'

More Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in 2023 please!

The Murder Mystery actress celebrated the first of the New Year on Sunday by giving fans a look back at her 2022, with some of her sweetest moments.

Aniston shared a compilation video on Instagram with the caption, "Thanks 2022 🫡"

"2023….ready, set, let's go 🥳," the 53-year-old Friends alum added "Happy New Year everyone!"

With the New Radicals' "You Get What You Give" playing in the background, Aniston compiled video clips from moments with her dogs, on the beach, baking, her LolaVie products, making human pyramids and many sweet moments with friends — including Sandler!

In the second clip, Aniston appears to be on set as she pans the camera and a smiling Sandler sticks his body into the shot. Aniston also included a video of the duo wearing winter coats in France — from the Murder Mystery 2 set — as she blows her costar a kiss.

The duo — who also starred in 2011's Just Go With It — finished filming Murder Mystery 2, the follow-up to their hit 2019 film in April.

"Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That's a wrap. #MurderMystery2," Aniston captioned the video at the time, which featured pictures and clips from her time in France — including a few snaps with Sandler, a stunning clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, a gorgeous view of the Seine, and some behind-the-scenes shots on set.

In December 2021, Sandler, 56, opened up about his friendship with the Emmy-winning actress and how she works with his wife Jackie to help him live a healthier lifestyle.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Slams 'Lies' She Wouldn't Have a Baby with Brad Pitt, Opens Up About Infertility

"[Aniston is] certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green," Sandler told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I actually drink it so I can look her in the eye."

"She and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," he shared.

Added the Saturday Night Live alum: "But Jen's also just funny as hell, and she makes you so happy. When we go to parties with her, there's no leaving the party. At 1 in the morning, I'll say to my wife, 'We're going to keep going, huh?' "