Theroux has previously said he and Aniston remained friends after their split in 2018, adding, "We love each other"

Jennifer Aniston Shares Shirtless Photo of Ex Justin Theroux for His Birthday: 'One of a Kind'

Justin Theroux (L) and actress/executive producer Jennifer Aniston attend the "Cake" cocktail reception presented by PANDORA Jewelry at West Bar on September 8, 2014

Justin Theroux (L) and actress/executive producer Jennifer Aniston attend the "Cake" cocktail reception presented by PANDORA Jewelry at West Bar on September 8, 2014

Jennifer Aniston is sending her ex-husband Justin Theroux all the birthday love!

The actress shared two cute photos of Theroux, who turned 50 on Tuesday, on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first photo, Theroux looks at the camera, wearing a suit and raising one eyebrow as his dog, Kuma sits beside him in the background.

"Happy Birthday JT," Aniston, 52, wrote over the photo.

In the next photo, she shared a photo of her ex shirtless and wearing a white Nike tennis visor while making rock signs with his hands at the camera.

"Truly one of a kind," Aniston wrote. "LOVE YOU!"

justin theroux; Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

justin theroux; Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012 before tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015. They announced their split in early 2018.

Despite separating, the two have remained in each other's lives as friends. In February, Theroux celebrated Aniston's birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of The Morning Show actress on his Instagram Story.

In April, Theroux told Esquire that the two still keep in touch regularly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other," he said. "We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship."