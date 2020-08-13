Jennifer Aniston, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts Team for Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read Benefit

Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman will also star in the reading of the 1982 classic, benefitting COVID-19 relief

Sean Penn enlisted some A-list pals to revisit an iconic 1982 film of his!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) announced the upcoming live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the teen comedy in which Penn, now 59, played Jeff Spicoli.

The fundraiser will benefit relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with proceeds going toward CORE and REFORM Alliance.

“On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work,” said Penn in a press release. “I’m always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!” '

It hasn't been revealed which actor will play which role, though Penn confirmed he won't reprise his star-making character. "I'm very confident in the new guy," he said.

Cook, 48, joked that the laid-back virtual event will be right up his alley. “I was once asked if, as a comedian, I’d ever dreamed of hosting the Academy Awards. My response: 'It’d be fun, but more than that, I’ve always imagined being on a group webcam chat with some of the greatest actors working today, sitting in our pajamas reading a legendary script from 1982.' Kaboom!”

Aside from Penn, Fast Times starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold, with a screenplay by Cameron Crowe, who will help introduce the table read along with original director Amy Heckerling.

“Sean brought magic to us on day 1, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High," said Crowe. “Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome."

"I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it. And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes," added Heckerling.

Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High is a one-time-only live event on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. To tune in, visit CORE’s official Facebook page or TikTok, and follow along with the hashtag #FastTimesLive.