Jennifer Aniston Says Staying Home Hasn't Been a 'Challenge' For Her: ‘I’m an Agoraphobe’

Jennifer Aniston is staying sane through the COVID-19 stay at home order.

The beloved actress gave an update about her self-quarantine when she appeared on pal Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. And it seems she’s doing pretty well.

When Kimmel, 52, asked how long it’s been since Aniston, 51, last left her house, she realized Thursday marked three weeks of her staying home.

“I’m a born agoraphobe,” Aniston said. “This is kind of a dream — not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.”

““The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there,” she said, adding that she doesn’t like to keep up with the news all day. “I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.”

Aniston revealed that her newfound free time has amounted to plenty of chores. Her new “favorite thing in the world”? Doing the dishes, “because not only are you doing your dishes, but you’re washing your hands.” The star also said she keeps busy by re-organizing her home.

“I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realized I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets,” she joked. “Thirty more days! I’ve got to pace myself.”

On the show, Aniston also made a surprise split-screen appearance to thank a nurse from St. George, Utah, who is on furlough after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The medical worker, Kimball Fairbanks, has two daughters — ages 4 and 18 months old — and is currently quarantined.

“We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” Kimmel said before introducing the Morning Show actress.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” Aniston said after coming into frame on the video chat. “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

“Well, thank you,” said a shocked Fairbanks. “I really appreciate that.”

Aniston also surprised the nurse with a $10,000 gift card, courtesy of Postmates. The online food delivery service is also sending gift cards to the other nurses on Fairbanks’ floor at her hospital.