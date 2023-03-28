Jennifer Aniston Says She Has 'Risen Out of Some Ashes,' Is in a Great Phase of Life: 'I'm Very Grateful'

Jennifer Aniston is expressing gratitude for the current chapter of her life.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood alongside her Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler, the 54-year-old actress was asked about a quote she recently gave to Allure in which she described her current phase of life as "Phoenix Rising."

"I feel like I've risen out of some ashes," Aniston explained to Access with a laugh. "But I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows."

"And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing," the Morning Show star continued. "I'm very grateful."

Jennifer Aniston. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Back in June 2021, Aniston similarly told PEOPLE that she was "in a really peaceful place" in her life.

"I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," the Friends alum said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

As for her "last moment of bliss," Aniston turned to the sunset. "It's so simple. There's no real markers for it, but there are just moments where you just feel ... ahhhh," the actress said.

"Self-awareness is key," she continued. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?' " Aniston said.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

The latest project for Aniston, Murder Mystery 2, sees her team up once again with real-life close pal Sandler, 56, as they head to Paris to crack another case.

The sequel picks up four years after the events of the first film, this time with Sandler and Aniston's characters Nick and Audrey Spitz working as full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency.

The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect."

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming Friday on Netflix.