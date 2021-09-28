Jennifer Aniston was last linked to ex-husband Justin Theroux, before they split in 2017

Jennifer Aniston Says She's 'Ready' to Be in a Relationship Again: 'I Think It's Time'

Jennifer Aniston is ready to open herself up to love again.

The actress spoke about her dating life during an appearance on Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM show "Lunch with Bruce." While Aniston said she's not currently dating, she told Bozzi she's open to it for the first time since her 2017 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux.

"I think it's time," Aniston, 52, said. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and was later with Theroux from 2011 to 2017.

The Morning Show actress also shared a few of the most important traits she looks for in a partner.

"The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that's kind of a good indicator, " she told Bozzi. "Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor. Please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know, it's just very few necessities."

In June, Aniston spoke about her love life in an interview with PEOPLE, saying she would never try a dating app.

"Absolutely no," she said with a laugh when asked if she would ever use the apps. "I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."

As for whether she would be interested in getting married again, Aniston says she's prioritizing being with a "fantastic partner."

"Oh God, I don't know," she said. "It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."