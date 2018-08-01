Jennifer Aniston Says She’s Been 'Treated Worse' by Women in Hollywood

Like many actresses in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston has had her own experience of sexism and harassment in the workplace — some of which has come from other women.

“I’ve been treated worse verbally and energetically by some women in this industry,” the 49-year-old star told friend (and Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife) Molly McNearney in a no-holds-barred conversation for InStyle‘s September cover.

That doesn’t mean that men have been that much nicer. “I’ve definitely had some sloppy moves made on me by other actors,” she said. “I handled it by walking away. I’ve never had anyone in a position of power make me feel uncomfortable and leverage that over me.”

Aniston has long been a target of the tabloid press, who relentlessly gossiped about her after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005.

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of sexism in the media,” Aniston said. “Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff. When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it’s the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She’s the failure.”

“F that,” Aniston continued. “When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?”

In February, Aniston split from husband Justin Theroux. The couple were together for more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

This time, rather than let the tabloids go crazy, Aniston addressed how she was really feeling head-on.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she told the magazine. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

“Those are reckless assumptions,” she added. “No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

As for the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements — both of which have popped up in the wake of the onslaught of sexual assault allegations against prominent men in Hollywood, Aniston said she hopes for a change.

“It’s long overdue,” she said. “But we also need to be better at listening to one another. That includes men. They need to be part of this conversation. When everyone is mad and aggressive, people become too afraid to speak and there is no conversation. Same goes for politics.”

“We need to include each other, to hear each other out,” Aniston stated. “We can’t stoop to the anger. Michelle Obama said it best: ‘When they go low, we go high.’ We should all be living by that if we want real progress.”