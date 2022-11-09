Jennifer Aniston Says She Would 'Love a Relationship': There Are 'Moments I Need Support'

Jennifer Aniston is never saying never to a new romantic relationship.

In Allure's December cover story published Wednesday, Aniston, 53, told the outlet that while she would like to embark on a new relationship, she doesn't "have any interest" in marriage at the moment.

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," Aniston said when asked if she would ever get married again. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' "

"It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day,' " she added during an interview in which she also discussed her hair-care line Lolavie and opened up about her infertility struggles.

Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, has not publicly dated since she and Theroux announced their split in early 2018.

The We're the Millers star remains on amicable terms with both, calling her previous marriages "very successful, in [my] personal opinion," in a Dec. 2018 interview with Elle.

"I feel like I'm coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light," Aniston told Allure, noting that she has "had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid."

"I've realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress," she added. "Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"

Aniston added that she did not "want to partner with someone until some of that work was done," indicating at one point that her independent nature often sees her hold intimacy at arm's length.

"It wouldn't be fair," she said in the interview. "I don't want to move into a house when there are no walls."

During Aniston's interview, the actress showed Allure a cottage "that's about 90 percent windows" on her property that she identified as ex Theroux's office before the couple's split.

"Welcome to the Babe Cave," she told the outlet. "You can imagine he likes things black and dark."

The Friends star noted that she "lightened it up, stripped it all" after Theroux moved out at the end of their marriage, though both have said that they remain friends five years later.

"He came over [the other day] and was like, 'What the f--- did you do?' " Aniston said of the cottage. "I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.' "