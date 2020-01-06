Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reese Witherspoon Asked Beyoncé for Her Champagne at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon received the JAY-Z and Beyoncé hookup.

The Morning Show stars and executive producers revealed they’d run out of water at their table while at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards when Witherspoon, 43, approached JAY-Z and Beyoncé at a nearby table to ask for some refreshments.

“When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like,” Witherspoon wrote in her Instagram Stories with a heart-eyed cat emoji.

In the photo, she, Aniston, 50, and producer Kristin Hahn, 51, held up glasses of champagne as the show went on.

Aniston shared the same photo in her own Instagram Stories, writing, “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne.”

JAY-Z, 50, and Beyoncé, 38, arrived at the awards show with their own bottles of champagne. In a photo tweeted by Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the duo can be seen standing arm-in-arm as they watched Kate McKinnon present the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contribution to television to Ellen DeGeneres.

A man who looks to be the duo’s bodyguard stands beside them, appearing to hold two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne in his hands.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Jay-Z bought Armand de Brignac in 2014, and previously gave a shoutout to the Champagne — also known as “Ace of Spades” for its distinctive label — in his 2006 song “Show Me What You Got.”

Beyoncé also helped make the pricey drink a household name when she famously poured a $20,000 bottle of bubbly into a hot tub in her 2016 music video for “Feeling Myself.”