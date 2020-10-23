Jennifer Aniston Says 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye' as She Votes for Joe Biden: 'Please Be Responsible'

The Friends star cast her ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as she urged people to "vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency"

Jennifer Aniston cast her ballot early — 11 days before the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, the Friends star shared photos of herself on Instagram dropping off her mail-in ballot at an official ballot box. She's seen wearing a comfortable blue sweatshirt and sweat pants with a gray scarf, sunglasses and a mask.

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼," Aniston, 51, wrote in the caption. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies."

"Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," she continued.

The Morning Show actress urged voters to "really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world," she wrote. "Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ❤️🗳."

On a final note, Aniston also added, "PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible🙏🏼."

Aniston joins a slew of A-list stars who have encouraged others to vote early in the upcoming election and shared their voting stickers on social media.

Zoe Kravitz, Elle Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross, Madonna, Kerry Washington and Aniston's Morning Show costar and friend Reese Witherspoon have all shared how they voted on Instagram.

"I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE," Witherspoon wrote in the caption of her post. "I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees 🌅is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right. ✨🗳."

She added, "Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390❣️."

Check out vote.org for all the basics you need to know about where, how and when to vote in your state before Election Day on Nov. 3, or get even more information in our voting guide.